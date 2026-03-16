The Importance of Spring Cleaning 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time spring rolls around, I get an itch to reorganize seemingly everything in my life. With the coming of warm weather, school finishing up, and summer travel to look forward to, I love taking the time to do some spring cleaning. I find spring cleaning so important because it is simply so therapeutic. I live by the saying “clean room, clear mind,” and find it to be very true in my own daily life. When it feels like I have a million things to do, coming back to a clean and organized room takes one less thing off my plate. As busy Holy Cross students, I think so many people can benefit from the wonders of spring cleaning. As the first warm days of spring are under our belts, I encourage everyone to give it a try.

I always start with my closet. While also practical (and helpful when hurriedly getting dressed before a 9am class), it also can be used for good. I like to go through my clothes and make a donation pile as I organize. In a society so easily governed by trends, a lot of clothes can sit in our closets and collect dust as the new trendy jacket or shirt makes waves. Going through your clothes and sorting through what you do and don’t wear not only makes room to keep your space tidy, but can also give a new outfit to someone in need.

Next, don’t underestimate the power of spring cleaning your phone and computer! I like to go through and get rid of apps or playlists that are consuming my storage or do not get enough use anymore. Then, I like to make a fresh spring playlist with songs I am loving right now. It helps to set the tone for the spring and free up a little storage on your device!

Finally, take a little time to freshen up things you use everyday. Cleaning your makeup brushes, beauty tools, and spaces around your dorm not only keep your everyday musts clean, but also help to foster a relaxing, welcoming space that is ready for the best time at school – spring!