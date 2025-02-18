The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

For some people, Valentine’s Day can be very sad or lonely. Whether you just got out of a relationship or have not found your person yet, there is always one person who might be feeling a little down. I think the “Galentine’s Day” holiday is equally essential. “Galentine’s Day” is when you and all your friends get together and celebrate your relationships with each other. It can be as simple as staying in, ordering food, watching a movie, or going out to eat and party. The important thing is to be with your best friends and have a great time celebrating each other.

“Galentine’s Day” is important because I believe the friendships people create are valuable. A quote that always comes to mind when I think of friendship is from the television show Friends, when the character Phoebe Buffay exclaims, “Relationships are gonna come and go, but this is for life!” This quote is a testament to how important it is to keep friendships like this in your life. Obviously, I am not saying that everyone should be single for the rest of their lives, but especially for those in their late teens or early twenties, these are the years that we have the most freedom. Therefore, every girl should be able to have as much fun and as many friends as possible.

In conclusion, remember that it is perfectly fine not to be celebrating with a significant other this Valentine’s Day and that being with your girlfriends is just as important and exciting.