This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Monday, it was announced that Jay-Z would headline the Super Bowl halftime show on February 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Since 2019, Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation, has partnered with the NFL to advise on and help produce the league’s entertainment events, including the highly anticipated halftime performance. This time, however, Jay-Z will be stepping into the spotlight himself.

Born Shawn Carter, Jay-Z has established himself as one of the most accomplished artists in the music industry. He has earned 25 Grammy Awards out of 89 nominations, making him the second-most nominated artist in Grammy history, behind his wife, Beyoncé, who has headlined two Super Bowl halftime shows. Throughout his career, he has released notable albums including, The Blueprint and The Black Album, along with popular hits like “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)”, “99 Problems”, and “Empire State of Mind”, his collaboration with Alicia Keys. Last year, his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Beyond music, Jay-Z has built an impressive career as an entrepreneur and entertainment executive. The Brooklyn-born rapper co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records before establishing Roc Nation in 2008, which has since grown into a major entertainment company representing artists and athletes. His accomplishments also include becoming the first rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017, joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, and earning four Emmy Awards.

Despite his impressive accomplishments, I have to admit that I am somewhat disappointed by the announcement. I am not particularly familiar with or a huge fan of Jay-Z’s music, and I feel that his body of work may resonate more with an older generation of listeners. Personally, I would have much rather seen artists like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Drake, or Miley Cyrus take the stage. I think each of these performers has an extensive repertoire of recognizable hits and could deliver an exciting, high-energy performance on one of the biggest stages of the year.

Although I am not particularly excited about this year’s performer, I will always be a fan of the Super Bowl. From watching two NFL teams battle it out to looking forward to the creative commercials and enjoying the halftime entertainment, it is an event I tune into every year. Regardless of who takes the stage, I will still be tuning in to watch the live performance!