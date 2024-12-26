The Christmas and Finals Season in Dublin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Right now, as the city is starting to become festive, so is my desk. Except the city is decorated with bright lights and Christmas markets while my desk is adorned by my laptop and is sprinkled with the papers of my review guide. Here is a recap on how I enjoyed the Christmas season in Dublin while also managing the dreaded finals week. Currently, I am taking four classes, with my finals consisting of one online exam and three papers. Although I have these assignments, all of which are weighed heavily, I still wanted to be able to explore Dublin during the Christmas season. Because sometimes, an experience is worth more than constantly stressing over your grade. Plus, you deserve a break in your studies.

For my study breakdown, I decided that I would start my papers once they were assigned. Two of my papers were assigned mid-November (due date December 6th) and my third paper was assigned the first week of November (due date December 13th). With my paper assigned early November, upon assessing the topic and content (and an additional project assigned with it due earlier), I chose to work and complete that project while saving the paper aspect for December, since that paper was due the latest. As for my other two papers, one was 2,000 words and the other was 3,000. I decided that I would write 500 words a day, starting with my longest paper because I liked the topic most. By doing this, I was able to reduce my stress and create a good rough draft. As for studying for my online exam, I worked on a review guide with one of my friends and organized my notes to create a good guide to use during the exam (to clarify – it was open notes). Throughout these weeks, the city began to become more festive and I was able to watch the decorations grow around the city.

Now, for my Christmas festivities breakdown, I had a surprise visit from my boyfriend and friend last weekend and with that visit – I made the executive decision to work on none of my finals. Why? Because with my paper method, I was basically done with my rough drafts and had almost completed my review guide for my online exam. During the weekend, I went to a local place for an Irish breakfast, the Dublin Christmas Market, saw the lights on Grafton Street, visited various Christmas markets, and mapped out the gifts I would get for my friends and family. Then, as the night approached, we visited festive pubs and enjoyed the nightlife of Dublin.

After this weekend was over, came the dreaded finals week. Firstly, I had to get ready for this online exam, which I was nervous for. I attended the Zoom exam expectations, studied with my friend, and quizzed myself on the information for the days approaching the exam. Once the exam arrived, I pulled up my notes, made a split screen with the exam and took it. I finished 10 minutes before the submission deadline and with that, a weight was off my shoulders. Now, I only had two papers left to finish that week. To keep in the Christmas spirit, I decided to do my work in different cafes around my apartment complex, with my favorite of the cafes being Legit Coffee Co., a cute coffee shop 10 minutes away that was completely decked out for Christmas. The best way you can complete work is in a place with a fun atmosphere. With Legit Coffee Co., I recommend that for anyone studying at Trinity next year because it is close to the student house, has good wifi, and great food and coffee. Yesterday, I worked in that coffee shop and submitted my papers later that night.

Today is Saturday and I am now working on my last assignment. Later, I am going to the Christmas market again at Dublin Castle. Tomorrow, I am going to go to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for their Christmas market and will explore the city. Finals can be daunting and trust me, I still felt stress from it all. However, it does not mean you have to compromise your well-being and study abroad experience for a grade.