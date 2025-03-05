The Best Way To Deep Clean Your Dorm Room

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I believe one of the best ways to stay sane and happy during the school year is to have a put together dorm to go back to. These are my steps to make your dorm room feel clean and fresh during this long winter season!

The first step is to grab anything that needs to be washed (clothes, sheets, towels) and start a load of laundry. While this is washing for 30 minutes, put everything back in its place. Once everything has a home, start cloroxing all the surfaces, shelfs, and highly touched places. When this is done, change your laundry from the washer to the dryer.

During these 50 minutes clean out water bottles and the fridge, restock the brita, and then make a fresh round of ice. After this, clean your window, windowsill, and water any of your plants. By this time usually your laundry is done. Then put a fresh set of sheets on your bed and start working on my favorite part of the cleaning process: folding and putting away the laundry.

Once this is finished you are almost done! Quickly vacuum the floor and start mopping to get all the salt and dirt from the winter season out of the room. After you are satisfied with your floors, take out the trash and crack open the window to let fresh air in.

Now it is time to relax and feel productive now that your Sunday reset is completed!