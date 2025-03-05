This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As a lifelong Worcester resident, I feel that I have the credibility to offer up recommendations on what to do in the city. I was born and raised in The Woo, and I even stayed here for college, so if ANYONE can tell you what the best things to do here are, it’s me.

Going To Polar Park

I’m starting out with one of my all time favorites. WooSox games at Polar Park are literally the most fun thing ever. The food there is phenomenal, and the vibes are at an all time high. It’s an absolutely beautiful baseball field, and the ticket pricing is so reasonable. It’s impossible to not have fun at the WooSox. They do so many different promotions like Friday night fireworks, Taylor Swift nights, and so much more. I cannot recommend this enough, it is one of the absolute best things that the city of Worcester has to offer. It is by far my favorite thing to do in the warmer months.

Ice Skating On The Worcester Common Oval

Although it can get wicked cold during the winter, do not let that stop you from enjoying what the city has to offer. My absolute FAVORITE activity in Worcester during the colder months is Ice Skating on the Worcester Common Oval. Being there feels like you are in a Hallmark Christmas movie. It is so wintery and magical, and it’s a great way to enjoy the cold weather. Whether you can ice skate or not, you are guaranteed to have a good time at the rink in beautiful downtown Worcester.

Seeing A Show At The Hanover Theater

The Hanover Theater hosts a wide variety of shows throughout the year, so you are sure to find something that would be of interest to you. Whether you are interested in Broadway National Tours, comedy shows, or anything in between, the Hanover has something for you. It is a BEAUTIFUL theater that I highly recommend everyone goes to at least once in their lifetime.

Seeing A Concert At The DCU Center

Once you see a show at The Hanover, you should head on over to the DCU Center to see a concert. Some of the most famous artists in the entire world have performed at the DCU center such as, Bruce Springstein, Frank Sinatra, Whitney Houston, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Tom Petty, Green Day, Billy Joel, Elton John, Cher, Madonna, Prince, and SO many more. Recently, country star Zach Bryan performed a sold out show at the DCU Center. Not only does The DCU have concerts, but it also hosts the Worcester Railers Hockey Team, and has events such as the Globetrotters, Cirque Du Soleil, Disney On Ice, and monster truck shows. SO MUCH goes on at the DCU Center, and it is such a fun atmosphere.

Great Restaurants

There are so many good restaurants in Worcester that it’s literally impossible to pick a bad one. While all the restaurants here are good, some of my favorites are Antonios, Pepes, Peppercorns, La Scala, The Boynton, and The Wonder Bar. Every single meal at these restaurants is out of this world, and you cannot go wrong with whatever you choose.