The Best Self-Care Tips I have Learned 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In today’s fast-paced world, practicing self-care is essential to maintaining mental, emotional, and physical health. Especially as a student, self-care is extremely important to do your best in school. Here are some top self-care ideas that can fit into your schedule and help you recharge.

Mindful Meditation: Taking just 10 minutes a day to meditate can reduce stress, improve focus, and increase self-awareness. Apps like Headspace or Calm offers guided sessions for beginners. I enjoy doing this at night when my thoughts are racing and keeping me from sleeping. Physical Activity: Exercise is a proven mood booster. Whether it’s a brisk walk, yoga, or a workout at the gym, moving your body helps release endorphins, the “feel-good” hormones. Journaling: Writing down your thoughts, feelings, or gratitude can be a powerful way to process emotions. It can also help you track personal growth and reflect on positive experiences. Digital Detox: Spend time away from screens. Disconnecting from social media for a few hours or a day can help clear your mind, reduce anxiety, and increase focus on the present. Creative Outlets: Engaging in creative activities like drawing, painting, or cooking can be incredibly therapeutic. It allows you to express yourself and unwind from daily pressures. One of my favorite things to do when I go home is cook and it genuinely is one of the best forms of self-care. Sleep Hygiene: Prioritize quality sleep by setting a regular bedtime and creating a calm environment. Good sleep is crucial for overall health and emotional balance.

Incorporating these simple self-care habits into your routine can greatly improve your well-being, making you feel more refreshed and ready to face life’s challenges.