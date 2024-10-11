The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Boston is the best. We do a lot of things well like sports teams, Saint Patrick’s Day, and shopping. Another area that I believe Boston excels in is food. Living in the city I have gotten to try a decent amount of the restaurants we have to offer and I swear every time I talk to my mom on the phone she is telling me about a new one opening up around the corner. So whether you feel like a nice dinner in the seaport, or lunch in the north end, here are my top picks for Boston’s best restaurants:

Contessa

Contessa has gained a lot of traction over the short period that it has been open. An Italian rooftop restaurant located on Newbury Street, it is a perfect choice for brunch after some shopping or dinner with a view. Things switch over around 7 P.M. when the lights dim and there is a slight speakeasy vibe to the place.

Troquet on South

This is one I do not hear people talk about enough, but I love it. A French bistro menu located a short walk from South Station–really good steak frites BTW. This is a great option for dinner and usually is not a problem to get a table the day of or walk in.

La Famiglia Giorgio’s

I could rave about 10 North End Restaurants but this is a go-to for me. They do classic North End Italian well. Centrally located on Salem Street, the exposed brick walls make the restaurant cozy and the perfect place for dinner after a day in the city.

Bova’s Bakery

This is a hot take but I have to say it: I do not like Mike’s Pastry. I think it is overhyped. You stand in a two-hour line for subpar desserts and usually, they are out of what you like. If you walk a little further down though you will find Bova’s, a family-run bakery, with some of the best classic Italian pastries in the city. They also have slices of pizza, arancini, and homemade pasta available.

Abe and Louie’s

A favorite on my list for years, Abe and Louie’s is a must-hit if you are in the city. Perfect for a late lunch, they have everything from a classic burger to chicken and waffles. The bread that they bring out to start with is absolutely insane and I personally always get the pan-roasted chicken or arugula salad.

So those are my recommendations if you are looking for somewhere to grab food next time you are in Boston for the day. So do some shopping on Newbury, hit a Bruins game, and then pick one of these five favs to get fantastic food.