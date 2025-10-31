The Best Disney Channel Halloween Episodes: By Avery Emerton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween comes around, there is so much to do to embrace the incoming spooky season! Whether your favorite activity is carving pumpkins, trying fall-flavored meals and beverages, or dressing up on Halloween, my own favorite tradition is watching reruns of old Disney Channel Halloween Episodes.

My childhood was spent with many hours of Disney Channel, ranging from Jessie to Wizards of Waverly Place to Good Luck Charlie and Hannah Montana. However, the best part about being a kid and watching these shows was tuning in for the special holiday episodes, particularly Halloween. For me, who was such a scaredy-cat as a kid (and I still am), these episodes offered the perfect balance of spookiness and silliness for me to enjoy. To spread the joy that these episodes brought me, I have taken it upon myself to list all of the Halloween episode(s) of my favorite Disney Channel classics growing up:

Austin and Ally:

Season 2 Episode 1: Costumes and Courage

Season 3 Episode 20: Horror Stories and Halloween Scares

Season 4 Episode 15: Scary Spirits and Spooky Stories

Girl Meets World:

Season 1 Episode 11: Girl Meets World of Terror 1

Season 2 Episode 18: Girl Meets World of Terror 2

Season 3 Episode 15: Girl Meets World of Terror 3

Good Luck Charlie:

Season 2 Episode 25: Scary Had a Little Lamb

Season 3 Episode 15: Le Halloween

Season 4 Episode 14: Fright Knight

Hannah Montana:

Season 1 Episode 17: Torn Between Two Hannahs

Jessie:

Season 2 Episode 1: The Whining

Season 3 Episode 1: Ghost Bummers

Season 3 Episode 23: The Runaway Bride of Frankenstein

Liv and Maddie:

Season 1 Episode 5: Kang-A-Rooney

Season 2 Episode 3: Helgaween-A-Rooney

Season 3 Episode 4: Haunt-A-Rooney

Season 4 Episode 3: Scare-A-Rooney

Shake It Up:

Season 2 Episode 4: Halloween It Up

Season 3 Episode 25: Haunt It Up

Suite Life Of Zack & Cody:

Season 1 Episode 19: The Ghost in Suite 613

Season 3 Episode 12: Arwinstein

Wizards of Waverly Place:

Season 3 Episode 2: Halloween