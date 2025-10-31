The Best Disney Channel Halloween Episodes: By Avery Emerton

As Halloween comes around, there is so much to do to embrace the incoming spooky season! Whether your favorite activity is carving pumpkins, trying fall-flavored meals and beverages, or dressing up on Halloween, my own favorite tradition is watching reruns of old Disney Channel Halloween Episodes.
My childhood was spent with many hours of Disney Channel, ranging from Jessie to Wizards of Waverly Place to Good Luck Charlie and Hannah Montana. However, the best part about being a kid and watching these shows was tuning in for the special holiday episodes, particularly Halloween. For me, who was such a scaredy-cat as a kid (and I still am), these episodes offered the perfect balance of spookiness and silliness for me to enjoy. To spread the joy that these episodes brought me, I have taken it upon myself to list all of the Halloween episode(s) of my favorite Disney Channel classics growing up:
Austin and Ally:
Season 2 Episode 1: Costumes and Courage
Season 3 Episode 20: Horror Stories and Halloween Scares
Season 4 Episode 15: Scary Spirits and Spooky Stories
Girl Meets World:
Season 1 Episode 11: Girl Meets World of Terror 1
Season 2 Episode 18: Girl Meets World of Terror 2
Season 3 Episode 15: Girl Meets World of Terror 3
Good Luck Charlie:
Season 2 Episode 25: Scary Had a Little Lamb
Season 3 Episode 15: Le Halloween
Season 4 Episode 14: Fright Knight
Hannah Montana:
Season 1 Episode 17: Torn Between Two Hannahs
Jessie:
Season 2 Episode 1: The Whining
Season 3 Episode 1: Ghost Bummers
Season 3 Episode 23: The Runaway Bride of Frankenstein
Liv and Maddie:
Season 1 Episode 5: Kang-A-Rooney
Season 2 Episode 3: Helgaween-A-Rooney
Season 3 Episode 4: Haunt-A-Rooney
Season 4 Episode 3: Scare-A-Rooney
Shake It Up:
Season 2 Episode 4: Halloween It Up
Season 3 Episode 25: Haunt It Up
Suite Life Of Zack & Cody:
Season 1 Episode 19: The Ghost in Suite 613
Season 3 Episode 12: Arwinstein
Wizards of Waverly Place:
Season 3 Episode 2: Halloween