The Beauty of Long Form Content

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media is a defining element of this generation. The positive and negative elements and impacts have been widely discussed over the years, but I am not here to discuss research or debates. Instead, I am going to talk about my own experiences with social media, specifically in terms of short form content.

Growing up, I always loved watching Youtube videos because I was, and still am, fascinated by how people capture the beauty in their lives. Eventually, I spent more time on Instagram and TikTok; although I still consumed similar content, the shorter form noticeably impacted my focus. I realized that my screen time increased drastically when watching multiple short videos as opposed to longer videos that had more interesting and stimulating content. Ultimately, I started to feel like everything I consumed was a waste of time. This is not to say that all videos on TikTok and Instagram are meaningless because that is certainly not true. I simply mean to say that I find longer videos on Youtube to be more inspiring and connecting.

One of my favorite creators on Youtube is Eva Meloche because she captures her life in a well-rounded way that conveys the ups and downs. Most of the time, Instagram and Tik Tok only allow you to see parts of a person whereas Youtube videos allow for longer conversations and context on the creator’s life. Eva does not shy away from vulnerability, and as a girl who is around the same age, I find her honesty to be refreshing, comforting, and inspiring. Although I don’t know her personally and there is more to her than what comes across my screen, I do know that watching one of her videos leaves me feeling more fulfilled than watching 30 short videos on any other platform. Reconnecting with long form content has allowed me to recognize the beauty of digital spaces once again.