Thanksgiving Foods I’m Most Excited To Eat 

Everyone I know always talks about how Halloween is one of their favorite holidays but for me, Thanksgiving is one of my favorites. I love how this holiday brings people together to give thanks and eat yummy food. My family hosts Thanksgiving every year so this holiday is very special to me. I get to see relatives I do not see often, making this day even more significant. I cannot lie and say that my favorite part of Thanksgiving is not the food so I wanted to share some dishes that I am looking forward to.

Stuffing

Stuffing is my favorite Thanksgiving dish to eat. My grandfather makes Portuguese stuffing every year called Recheio and this has been my favorite dish ever since I was a little kid. With ingredients that include chouriço, ground beef, garlic, and cornbread this dish is a perfect combination of spicy and savory. I always look forward to my grandfather making extra and having leftovers over the course of the next week.

Mashed potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a classic Thanksgiving dish and are elevated even more with some gravy on top. My mom makes the best creamy buttery mashed potatoes and this dish goes with everything including turkey, stuffing, and ham.

Apple pie

Ever since I was a kid my Nana has made her infamous apple pie and it has been one of my favorites to this day. She makes everything from scratch and the pie comes out smelling amazing with notes of apple, cinnamon, and buttery pie crust. This dessert is a must-have for me on Thanksgiving because my Nana only makes this dish for Thanksgiving and Christmas so I always make sure to cherish this dish.