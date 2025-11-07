Terrifying Tangos and Chilling Contemporaries: Dancing with the Stars’ Iconic Halloween Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ghosts, vampires, and zombies took over the ballroom floor as Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) celebrated its annual Halloween Night episode. The evening was filled with stars dazzling in dramatic performances inspired by Halloween classics. With only nine couples left, the pressure continued to grow as the stakes were higher than ever, especially with the introduction of the Dance Monster song.

Reality star Whitney Leavitt opened the show with a jazz routine inspired by sleepwalkers to the song “Brain Stew” by Green Day. Alongside her partner Mark Ballas, the two had a show-stopping performance and received an almost perfect score of thirty-seven out of forty. The night continued as Alix Earle received the highest scores of the night with thirty-nine out of forty for her skeleton tango to “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish. Earle’s routine has received backlash on social media after guest judge Cheryl Burke called out the couple for breaking hold, which is a requirement on the international level for a Tango routine, but the other judges still had perfect scores. Finally, Dylan Efron closed out the night with a dark Viennese Waltz to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love”. Efron received some of his highest scores of the season with a thirty-five out of forty.

As the regular portion of the competition ended, Dancing with the Stars fans were excited to see the iconic Dance Monster song that premiered years ago, where couples must compete in a high-energy competition that features the hustle and the Lindy hop. The competition ended as the couples were eliminated one by one based on the judges’ decisions, and Whitney and Mark were declared the winners, receiving five bonus points to their score bringing them to second place on the leaderboard.

At the end of the night, one couple had to be eliminated to keep the competition rolling. In the final three were Jennifer Affleck alongside her partner Jan Ravnik, Whitney Leavitt alongside her partner Mark Ballas, and Elaine Hendrix who was injured before the competition but her routine was based on rehearsal footage with her partner Alan Bersten. Unfortunately, Jen Affleck received the lowest number of audience votes and judges’ scores, which led to her elimination from the competition.

Next week, audience members can look forward to rock and roll night on dancing with the stars. It should be a fun-filled night of fan favorite rock songs and exciting new dances.