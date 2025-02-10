This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.
Valentine’s Day is a package deal of chaos every February. Hearts are everywhere, the grocery store aisles are lined with candy, and social media seems to be filled with lovey dovey photos with every scroll. This Valentine’s Day, however, I believe you can beat the chaos with the playlist below – a playlist of Taylor Swift, the queen of love music. What I believe makes Taylor so special, though, is that she touches on every “type” of love; she is not just limited to romantic relationships, but also love shared between family and friends, and how beautiful and special that love can be. Here is a Taylor lineup for every scenario the Day of Love brings.
- For Galentine’s with your best friends: New Romantics
- For listening with someone special: Sweet Nothing
- For being your own Valentine: Begin Again
- For when you miss passing out Valentines to your elementary school class: Everything Has Changed
- For when you are crushing: Timeless
- For the same vibes as a romcom: Say Don’t Go
- For when this day makes you grumble: Tortured Poets Department
- For when you need to finish the heart-shaped chocolate sampler: Bejeweled
- For a song that Cupid would enjoy: The Archer
- For a classic love song inspired by Romeo and Juliet: Love Story