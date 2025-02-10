This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Valentine’s Day is a package deal of chaos every February. Hearts are everywhere, the grocery store aisles are lined with candy, and social media seems to be filled with lovey dovey photos with every scroll. This Valentine’s Day, however, I believe you can beat the chaos with the playlist below – a playlist of Taylor Swift, the queen of love music. What I believe makes Taylor so special, though, is that she touches on every “type” of love; she is not just limited to romantic relationships, but also love shared between family and friends, and how beautiful and special that love can be. Here is a Taylor lineup for every scenario the Day of Love brings.