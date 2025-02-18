The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

At the 2025 Grammy Music Awards, Taylor Swift went home empty handed. Her masterful album titled “The Tortured Poets Department” shockingly did not win a single Grammy. This proved that after dominating the music industry for years, Taylor Swift has reached the point of being too good for the Grammy Awards. What I mean by this is that if ANYONE ELSE released “The Tortured Poets Department,” it would have completely swept this award season. If a different artist released this album it would have been considered their magnum opus, but for Taylor, this is seen as just another album.

Greatness has become the normal for Taylor. No one is surprised anymore at how incredible her albums are. What is a masterpiece for another singer, is the standard for Taylor. Because of this, TTPD (The Tortured Poet’s Department) was severely overlooked this award season, especially at the Grammys.

At last year’s Grammy Awards, Taylor won the coveted Album of The Year Award for her album, “Midnights” (which was well deserved). It is worth questioning whether her win last year was taken into consideration when the Academy was voting for the Album of The Year Award this year.

TTPD is a work of art, and it’s a shame that it did not receive a single Grammy Award. It feels absurd to me that an album with lines like, “Our field of dreams engulfed in fire / Your arson’s match your somber eyes / And I’ll still see it until I die / You’re the loss of my life,” and “I’m lonely but I’m good / I’m bitter but I swear I’m fine. / I’ll save all my romanticism for my inner life and I’ll get lost on purpose” did not win a single Grammy Award. Even though it did not win any Grammys, this album is a triumph.