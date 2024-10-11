Tastes Like Home: A Bagel Really Is Everything!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many people, adjusting to college and living away from home can be challenging. The busy campus, demanding coursework, and making new friends can all be exciting at times, but they can also be overwhelming. Amidst all this bustle and change, it is completely normal to yearn for the familiar.

Growing up, bagels were a staple in my household, and being from New Jersey, I may be a little biased. A freshly baked bagel covered in a thick layer of cream cheese… What more could you ask for? However, bagels remind me of the comfort and stability of being at home. They are a concrete connection to being at home on a Sunday morning with my family. Throughout most of my life, my family and I would go to the bagel shop down the street every weekend. The entire house would smell like freshly baked bagels. For me, they represented harmony and tranquility within the family. While at school, I felt at home again seeing bagels at the dining hall because they reminded me of all these wonderful memories. It was an inviting and familiar sensation. Bagels became a little slice of home while being in a completely new place.