“Sunday Scaries” are a real thing. The campus is quiet and people are preparing for the upcoming week. Therefore, the academic pressures of college and the emotions of missing home hit the hardest on this day. I refuse to be affected by the “Scaries” and want to find a way to combat these feelings. So, I practiced “Self-Care Sunday.”

I wake up early–I know it sounds crazy–and get started with my day. I feel this practice gives me the most amount of time to get whatever I need done. Then, I walk to the dining hall and get myself a cup of hot tea. The walk is an important part of this because it gives me time to collect my thoughts for the day. Light exercise is important for mental wellbeing so I make sure to incorporate it into my routine. After I drink my tea, I return to my dorm and start my laundry. While it is a battle in the laundry room, this helps me prepare for the week and have many outfit options. Doing laundry takes a while, so I get as much homework for the upcoming week done. This helps me budget my time and gives me time to relax in the upcoming week if I am feeling overwhelmed. I feel very accomplished when I get homework done. Once I finish, I deep-clean my room. Having a clean room equates to having a clean mind. This is optimal for balancing the upcoming week of academics, extracurriculars, and social activities. After my laundry is done, I perform the activity of “bed-rotting.” I love this. It helps my brain and body reset after a long week. I can shut my brain off and disassociate from the world. After, I feel well-rested and ready to be productive. My ultimate favorite part of “Self-Care Sunday” is my everything shower. I wash my hair and body, shave, moisturize, and tan. This makes me feel physically ready for the week.

This makes me “feel like myself again.” I get ready for bed early and fall asleep.

The “Sunday Scaries” do not get to me!