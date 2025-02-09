Super Bowl rematch, will the Birds soar or will the Chiefs prevail again?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday February 9th, 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs look to set the stage in Super Bowl LIX, hosted at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles enter the game with a record of 14-3, securing the top spot in the NFC East division, and defeating the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, and the Washington Commanders. They will be led by starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who hopes to earn his first Super Bowl ring in his second Super Bowl appearance. Offensive player of the year and star running back, previously of the NY Giants, Saquon Barkley, poses a threat on the field. In addition, AJ Brown, Jake Elliot, and Jalen Carter are expected to be instrumental in the Eagles’ strategy. Entering the game as defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs look to earn their 4th win in the past 6 years. They will be led by three time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes as well as Travis Kelce who has played 37 regular season games with 100 receiving yards or more. Sunday’s clash will not only be the 12th matchup ever between Philadelphia and Kansas City, but it will also be the fourth since 2021. The Eagles will seek revenge against the Chiefs following their 2023 tragic 35-38 loss. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30pm EST time and will feature a variety of live guests.

There will be an array of musical prowess on football’s biggest stage. John Batiste will perform the U.S. national anthem, followed by a performance of “America the Beautiful” by Lauren Daigle. Kendrick Lamar will take center stage during the Apple Music halftime show; it has also been confirmed that SZA will be one of potentially many featuring artists who will make an appearance during the halftime performance. The average ticket price this year is $7,000 and an expected 76,000 people will be in attendance.

After a long, cold week of hectic classes and a pile up of assignments, I look forward to destressing and watching the final game of the 2024-2025 NFL Season. It is a tradition in my family to celebrate this day together, indulging in chicken wings, critiquing commercials, and cheering on a favorite team. This year, my Super Bowl plans look slightly different; I intend to watch the big game on a large flat screen TV in a restaurant alongside my friends from Holy Cross. I am so excited to devour the most amazing Super Bowl foods: hot buffalo wings, sliders, pigs in a blanket, chips and dip, and refreshments. This year, I intend to root for the Philadelphia Eagles. Although I am a loyal NY Jets fan, I cannot stand to see Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, alongside the rest of the team, claim victory… yet again. I will join the passionate fans from Philly and chant “Fly Eagles Fly” in unison. The Eagles strong team culture makes them easy to root for! Go Birds!