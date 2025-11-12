Sunday Reset Excitement

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long and exciting Halloweekend, my dorm room looked like a tornado had run through it. There were costume accessories, clothes, glitter, dirt, and clutter everywhere. Since the weekend was so busy with various Halloween and parents’ weekend activities, it seemed like everything kept building up. When I woke up on Sunday morning, I was so excited to spend a couple hours listening to music while debriefing the weekend with my roommate as I cleaned the room. I find cleaning very calming and therapeutic. I think that the best way to combat the Sunday scaries is to distract yourself with something that you know will make you feel good, whether that be cleaning, going for a walk, focusing or self care. In a way, straightening up your room gets rid of all of the past stress built up over the week and gives you a fresh start for everything you will encounter on Monday. Instead of dreading Sunday, start getting excited for the break you can give your mind and your body.