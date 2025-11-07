Sunday Morning Rituals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sundays mean completing the varied homework assignments that have piled up, running multiple laundry loads, organizing your schedule for the week ahead, and grocery shopping. Sundays also mean resting, planning downtime activities, and scrolling on social media. My friends and I have made it a weekly tradition this academic year to dedicate our Sunday mornings to sharing a quick bite to eat together before the “Sundays scaries” kick in.

We have tried a variety of places in Worcester: NU Kitchen, Miss Worcester’s Diner, Mia Cane Juicery and Acai Bar, BirchTree Bread Company. However, our favorite undoubtedly is Infused Cafe. The cafe is located less than ten minutes away from campus, is well priced, and features a varied menu with options for everyone. The menu showcases acai bowls, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, eggs, baked goods, bagels, and more. They also offer coffee, matcha, different flavored iced teas, and a variety of specials depending on the season. The space has multiple tables and chairs as well as outside seating in which customers can use free WiFi.

My go to order has been the garden bagel paired with a green iced tea with a raspberry flavor shot. The garden bagel includes a toasted everything bagel with cream cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red pepper flakes, and everything seasoning. It is the perfect combination of flavors and never disappoints!

Our Sunday food routine eases the usual sense of dread that comes with the day. I look forward to debriefing the events of the weekend with friends, getting off campus, and savoring something comforting and delicious. It is the perfect reward to a long week as well as a motivator for the week ahead.