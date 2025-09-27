Summer Summary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A time of rest and relaxation. Reuniting with friends and family. Late night drives. Sizzling hot days and cool nights. Endless ice cream cones. Salt water. The hum of crickets. The glowing light of fireflies. The sound of flip flops smacking against the pavement. The smoke of a backyard grill. These moments bring joy, tranquility, and amusement. This season is the best of all–summer.

As I reflect upon the joyous last three months, I am reminded of my own action-packed summer. The summer after my freshman year of college consisted of gathering with my hometown and Holy Cross friends, spending quality time with my family, enjoying a vacation away, full time work as well as volunteer work.

My summer started off with a quick weekend trip to Cape Cod, Massachusetts to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend. My Holy Cross friends and I spent a day shopping in Chatham, Massachusetts where we indulged in ice cream cones, unique jewelry shops, tourist apparel stores, and sightseeing. We also soaked up the sun at Beachcomber beach, enjoying the sight of children racing in and out of the water, the seagulls circling above, and the umbrellas scattered across the sand. We ended our nights with seafood dinners on the water as well as s’mores, a bonfire, and live music near the sea. I had an amazing time reconnecting with Holy Cross friends, laughing over shared memories, while discovering new places.

Within my home state of New Jersey, I enjoyed spending time with my hometown friends. We traveled to our favorite local bagel shops, took day trips down the shore, watched late night fireworks, and enjoyed NYC adventures that included shopping and brunch. I worked at my town pool, babysat weekly, and volunteered at my local hospital. These experiences reinforced my love of living in Madison, NJ: enjoying the beautiful landscape, being surrounded by all of the people that I love, and appreciating familiar comforts once again.

As the summer progressed, my family and I settled back into our routines: working through the weekdays, sleeping in on weekends, sharing home cooked family dinners, taking evening walks with our 15-year-old Cairn Terrier, and revisiting favorite nostalgic movies. In July, we made our annual pilgrimage to Martha’s Vineyard. We enjoyed fresh caught seafood, sunsets, lazy days at the beach, and strolls through quaint and familiar towns. It was a much needed and deserved reprieve from our usual hectic lives.

As August approached, I began to slow down in preparation for the new school year. I dusted off the books that I had brought home, emptied the backpack that lay dormant all summer, and located my Holy Cross ID, which had been shoved into a drawer. I gathered new items for my dorm room, ordered clothes, and began logging into my dreaded Canvas page in order to get organized. I was now a sophomore and my time on the Hill was flying by. I waved goodbye to a memorable summer and embraced the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.