When I was in middle school and high school, I spent my money very irresponsibly. This makes sense, of course, since I was a teenage girl with spending cash and Garden State Plaza mere minutes from my home. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized the value of buying investment pieces and basics that I know I’ll never get sick of. I had a bad habit of impulse-buying tops with crazy patterns and bright colors that were cute the few times I wore them but quickly became frustrating and impossible to style. Now, I intentionally find quality pieces that I can use to create multiple outfits. Not only does this save closet space, but it helps me to save money in the long run. Looking for quality pieces may seem daunting and expensive at first glance, but when you purchase a well-made sweater, it will last you for years to come. On the other hand, purchasing a sweater at a lower price point will cost you quality, and you’ll need to repurchase new sweaters every year. Usually, the essentials of a capsule wardrobe include a couple of pairs of good jeans, basic black tops, basic white tops, and basic sweaters. This does not mean that you can’t have fun with your style; it just ensures that you always have something to work with. A few pops of color and fun patterns are great to have, too! The fun in fashion also comes from accessories. A basic outfit made up of a white tee, jeans, and sneakers can be taken to the next level with a chunky belt, jewelry, and a cute jacket! My overall advice to you is to invest in good bones for your wardrobe and have fun with the extra stuff! Capsule wardrobes are worth the initial cost!