Sprucing Up Spring Wardrobe

While I love jeans and a sweater for class in the winter months, I am excited to switch up my wardrobe as spring approaches. The first day of wearing short sleeves to class – no jacket – will be life-changing! With spring just around the corner, I am loving how the fashion world is incorporating fun into our everyday closets right now.

While jeans and a baby tee are my go-to when the weather gets warm and I need to venture to Stein, I think a super fun way to elevate this outfit is a statement necklace. A chunky gold heart, cord necklace, or charm necklace all make a solid color shirt pop. I also love to mix metals with my necklace and bracelet stack. I think it looks super cool to have elements of both gold and silver, especially when your outfit is more neutral with colors like white, grey, or navy.

Another fashion trend I am loving for the warmer months (when we can finally put our Bean Boots away) is ballet flats. Coming in every color, shape, and material imaginable, ballet flats have made a splash in the world of fashion recently. Just like the statement jewelry, I think ballet flats elevate a more simple outfit into something very stylish and chic. I especially love metallic ballet flats, as well as ones that have a strap. Mixing in pops of color or a different shoe silhouette adds flair to any denim outfit.

Finally, I am a huge eyelet fan once the temperatures get warm. While eyelet is usually seen in white dresses and shirts, I also think it is so cool when used with different fabric colors. When paired with denim jeans or shorts, an eyelet blouse elevates the classic white tee. Adding a pop of texture and pattern makes a “boring” outfit chic and interesting, and the usual cotton fabric of most eyelet styles allows for a breezy, breathable element to your wardrobe that transitions well from spring to summer.