Spring fashion trends I am excited to see (or keep seeing) this season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With the change of season comes an influx of fashion trends that allow one’s self-expression to shine through, whether it be athleisure to wear to your workout, the perfect outfit for a sunny day of classes, or vacation or formal event musts. This spring, I am hopeful to see the following pieces make their comeback and stick around for the remainder of the springtime on the Hill. With the change of season, take a page out of my book and do a closet clean-out to make room for some potential new additions and hit the ground running for when the sun (finally) peaks out.

Firstly, I would love to see a continuation of bold sneakers. I absolutely love wearing neutrals, and my go-to for class is a pair of jeans and a black, white, navy, or grey top. To spice it up, however, I adore the trend of a fun sneaker. I particularly like vibrant colors, as seen with the Adidas Sambas, or the strappy style popular by Veja, Steve Madden, and Isabel Marant.

Second, to go with the sneakers, I hope to see babydoll tops stick around for the warm weather. I love a classic babydoll tank top, made popular by brands like Free People or Brandy Melville, though I have seen some super fun ones in pastel shades like pink or yellow. I really like this trend because the cut is universally flattering, it can be dressed up or down, and the material (usually breathable cotton) keeps you feeling cool when you’re on-the-go.

Another trend I love is an oversized Oxford-style button-down shirt. I love the classic from Ralph Lauren, though I also love this trend because you can find it almost anywhere. Easily styled with all denim – shorts, skirts, and full-length jeans included – I think this is the most effortless cool-girl look. While white is a classic, I also love these shirts in a light blue stripe pattern.