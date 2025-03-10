This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As we enter break, I firmly believe that everyone should spend at least a few hours watching movies. With all the work during the school year, we forget how fun it can be to just sit down and watch a good movie. Here’s a compact list of what movies I think you should watch depending on what you’re feeling!

Fun Watch: John Tucker Must Die

This, in my opinion, is one of the most underrated movies. Three girls, all from different cliques, find out they were all dating the same guy. They decide to enlist the new girl to try and ruin John Tucker’s reputation. I find this movie to be genuinely funny and the cast is so stacked.

Throwback: Monte Carlo

Although many people probably watched this movie when they were younger, I highly recommend you rewatch now. Any movie starring Selena Gomez can never grow old. This movie follows three girls with a complicated dynamic, as they go through a wild adventure that started in Paris but leads them to Monte Carlo. The setting in this movie is beautiful, and overall a very enjoyable watch.

Thought Provoking: The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Walter Mitty has worked as a film developer for Time magazine for decades, but he is then told that the magazine will be shutting down forever. For the last edition of the magazine, Walter was given the film but can’t seem to find the picture that is meant for the cover. Viewers join Mitty as he embarks on a journey he never thought he could do in order to find out what belongs on the final edition.

Rom Com: Drive Me Crazy

This movie has some of the best classic tropes. Nicole and Chase are neighbors and decide to start fake dating in order to make their real love interests jealous. Although the ending is relatively predictable, this movie is such a sweet watch and is definitely a great choice for anyone who is looking to watch something they haven’t seen before!