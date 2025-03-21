Spring Break Immersion in Louisville, Kentucky

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Last week, I led a group of eight Holy Cross students to Louisville, Kentucky for a week-long immersive experience at Hand in Hand Ministries. I am so grateful to have experienced this week. From history to new building skills to interacting with the community, I am so excited to share this week with our HerCampus community.

History of Louisville

On our first day in Louisville, we got a brief introduction to the city’s history, which contextualized our stay for the week. Lake Dreamland, a neighborhood where we spent considerable time building a ramp, is outlined by the Ohio River on its western side and a large chemical complex on its northern border. Locally, this area is known as “Rubbertown.” Due to the chemical complexes, many residents suffer the effects of environmental injustice and develop chronic health issues over time.

Ramp Project

Our main task for the week was building a ramp for residents Charlene & Darlene. With no experience building a ramp and the help of terrific Hand in Hand professionals, we got to work. We learned how to use power tools and assemble the wood planks to build the ramp our residents had been waiting a year for. This experience was both challenging and rewarding, and it was amazing to see the ramp being used on our last day in Rubbertown.

DELTA After School Program

The DELTA Foundation is a mentoring program in Louisville, near where we were staying for the week at Hand in Hand. They work to help at-risk youth obtain academic, social, and athletic skills. The program places an emphasis on making sure all of their students improve their reading and writing skills during their time at DELTA. During our afternoons with the students, I was able to help with one-on-one tutoring and also got to experience the fun of competitive sports once all of the work was done.

Exploring Louisville

Our immersive experience also meant exploring the city of Louisville! On the Tuesday of our trip, we visited Waterfront Park, where we helped with flood cleanup, saw Jack Harlow’s apartment from afar, and made our way over to the bridge nearby. We walked across the bridge and landed in Jeffersonville, Indiana (I unlocked two new states this week!). Afterwards, we went to the Revelry Boutique + Gallery in the Nulu neighborhood. This store had the cutest accessories, jewelry, and local art. On a rainy day during our trip, we were also able to explore two museums, including the Muhammad Ali Center and the Frazier History Museum. Both museums gave us in-depth history about Louisville and its most famous residents.. On the same day we also stopped by the Louisville Slugger Museum and saw the iconic 120 ft bat installation, a landmark for the city!

Potluck Dinner

On one of our last nights of the trip, Hand in Hand hosted a potluck dinner. Our group got to hear the experiences of people who have dedicated their lives to doing the kind of powerful work we got a taste of during the week. We made mac and cheese and salad, and members of the Hand in Hand community brought some amazing dishes, including Kentucky Hot Browns and Kentucky Derby Pie.

Reflections & Learnings

Getting the chance to feel at home in a community far from home for the week was such a unique and unforgettable gift. I am so grateful for my group members, Hand in Hand, the community in Louisville, and the Spring Break Immersion Program for making this week such an unbelievable experience.



Follow Hand in Hand Instagram: @handinhandphoto