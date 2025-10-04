Spotify’s “daylist” Feature Changed the Playlist Game

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have a Spotify account, you need to be using their daylist feature! Released in 2023, the purpose of daylist is to “express your unique audio identity.” It emphasizes your “unique vibes,” bringing together the “niche music and microgenres” you usually listen to during particular moments in the day or on specific days of the week. The purpose is to create a hyper-personalized playlist that reflects what you’d usually be listening to at that moment.

It. Never. Misses.

As an avid daylist fan, I listen to my personalized playlists every single day. My mornings will usually consist of indie music or yacht rock, my afternoons are labeled as “disco fever retro pop,” and my evenings switch up between 70s-80s dad rock or Phoebe Bridgers-filled “limerance alone thursday night.”

These hyper-specific playlists are designed to mix what you usually listen to with some recommendations based on those songs. They also get funny names and descriptions to encapsulate your daylist’s vibe. Last week I opened my daylist to find “thinking about them hollywood sunday evening” which consisted of artists such as Billy Joel, Taylor Swift, and Fleetwood Mac. Over the summer I was graced with “netball pickleball evening” containing Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton, and ABBA. Daylist doesn’t change at set times, rather it updates throughout the day based on your listening habits. Although, generally speaking, you’ll typically get a different playlist in the morning, afternoon, evening, and late night.

