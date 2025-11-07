Spending the Holidays in Solitude

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m scrolling through family pictures that are frozen in place in my family members’ Facebook pages and I realize that holidays won’t ever be the same. I used to dream of being the best dressed at Halloween, in competition with my cousins. I dreamt of smelling authentic Mexican dishes during a holiday that we do not necessarily celebrate. And I dreamt of the beige street lights that would make the snow sparkle at night when it was time to celebrate Christmas. I find those memories to be so warm, but why can I not feel those same emotions? Why did we have to grow up so fast? It’s pretty cliche to say that but I really wonder where the time went. I never accepted the fact that there was going to be a last childhood Halloween, a last “Fakes”giving (since we do not celebrate that exactly), and a last Christmas where the family genuinely took the time to set drama aside and just have a great night. Being away from home has put me in a nostalgic state as I realize that I will not be spending Halloween or “Fakes”giving with my family. I yearn for the time I didn’t take advantage of. It really hurts to feel alone during these days when the emotional connection is so deep. However, I find myself finding new traditions for myself now that I am independent and living apart from everything that I ever knew. If you ever are feeling a sense of loneliness around these times, these are the few things that have helped me feel a bit better: