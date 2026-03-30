Songs of this Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since I joined HerCampus my freshman year fall, I have unintentionally written an article about my favorite songs from each semester. After noticing this pattern, I have decided it will now be a tradition of mine to share the songs that made my semester. Here are my favorite songs of Spring so far.

Everyday is a Winding Road by Sheryl Crow

This song played in my yoga class on the first day of the new year, and I’ve had it on repeat ever since. I swear if you play this song first thing in the morning, or on a walk off campus, your day will be instantly better.

Disillusioned by Daniel Caesar

This is one of many songs I have found from a TikTok edit. It’s the perfect song to play on your walk to class. Wait until the last minute of the song, it’s worth it.

Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins

If you have been obsessed with Love Story like me, then you have to add this song to your playlist. All I can picture when I hear this song is walking through the streets of New York, hoping to be half as cool as Carolyn Bessette.

You’re My Home by Billy Joel

My dad sent me this song the other day, and now I have been listening nonstop. If your parents also played a lot of Billy Joel for you growing up, this song will instantly send you back in time.

Miffed it by Way Dynamic

This song randomly played as a suggested track on my Spotify, and I immediately loved it. I listened to this song on an early morning walk up College Street and it fit the vibe perfectly. I’m dreaming of driving with the windows down in a few weeks with this song playing in the background.

Swim Between Trees by Flipturn

If you like the song “August” by Flipturn, you should definitely give “Swim Between Trees” a listen. It is such an underrated love song. “The day I learned your tune I knew I’d never hum another” – Is that not the cutest line?

Man in the Hat by Mac Miller

I rediscovered this song a few weeks ago. I had it on repeat in the spring of my sophomore year of high school. There is nothing better than remembering a song you used to love. Honestly, anything Mac Miller will always remind me of high school but in a good way.

Rein Me In by Sam Fender and Olivia Dean Ok, by now I bet everyone has heard this song, but I couldn’t not include it on my list. This is the song of spring. I will find an excuse to play this song on any occasion. Sam Fender and Olivia Dean’s voices together are literally angelic. I think I’ll never get sick of this song.