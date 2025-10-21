Songs of This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every season, I have songs that I feel like characterize that moment in time. As we enter fall, I’ve been reminded of songs I used to love, along with finding new songs I had never heard before. Here’s a compilation of the songs that I have had on repeat this fall, which I’m sure will now forever be laced with memories of the first semester of my sophomore year.

That’s the Way by Led Zeppelin

I found this song on my dad’s playlist of songs that remind him of his time in high school in the 80s. Everytime I listen to it, I imagine my dad playing it in the car, tapping the beat on the center console while driving to school.

All Things End by Hozier

I’m a big Hozier fan, but I had never heard this song until my friend Jenny played it in the car the other day. I immediately added it to my playlist.

I’ve Seen It by Olivia Dean

Every one of her songs is just perfect. I haven’t listened to the entirety of her new album yet, but I will definitely be doing so over break.

White Flag by Clairo

This song is from Clairo’s album Immunity, and it’s just too good. The production of this song is so cool, and I think I’m obsessed with anything she releases.

You by The 1975

I fully found this song in a TikTok edit about Ryan and Marissa from the OC, but I love it. It reminds me a lot of their song “Robbers”, which was a song I was obsessed with last fall.

Try and Love Again by Eagles

Genuinely I think nothing is better than listening to this song walking to class with a cool breeze and leaves falling. I feel like the song just feels so hopeful, and the guitar throughout it is awesome.

Wasteland Baby by Hozier

I first heard this song in the fall of my junior year of high school, but I never particularly listened to it a ton. Last month, it came up randomly on a playlist Spotify made for me, and I became obsessed. This is probably one of my favorite love songs ever.

Hopeless by Khalid

The album American Teen by Khalid was my favorite album in middle school, and to this day probably remains my favorite album of all time. Not sure if it just makes me feel nostalgic, or if I just think the songs are that good. “Hopeless” was one of my favorites in middle school, and I’ve recently gotten back into it.

America by Simon & Garfunkel

​ This song reminds me of the movie Almost Famous every time I hear it. I think it’s the perfect fall song, sweet and promising.

Younger Days by Mt. Joy

Usually I reserve any Mt. Joy music for the summer, but I found this song at the end of August, so I made an exception. Whenever I’m in my car with the windows down, this is the first song I’ll put on.