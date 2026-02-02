Songs I Have on Repeat According to Spotify

If you took a look at my Spotify data, you would see that my music taste is truly all over the place. Sometimes I like 2000s throwbacks, sometimes I’m in a yacht rock mood, and other times I love jazz. Spotify introduced listening stats at the end of last year, “providing users with a weekly snapshot of their top artists, tracks, and musical milestones directly in the app.” This functions as a weekly Spotify Wrapped, as opposed to a yearly one. I was interested in seeing what my top songs each week have been since the year started, since the feature tracks songs that I’ve listened to most each week.
December 29 – January 4
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
- “Take on Me” by a-ha
- “Heaven is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlisle
- “Africa” by TOTO
January 5 – January 11
- “Stir Fry” by Migos
- “Purple Rain” by Prince
- “All These Things That I’ve Done” by The Killers
- “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd
- “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani
January 12 – 18
- “Purple Rain” by Prince
- “Cinema” by Harry Styles
- “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners
January 19 – 25
- “Aperture” by Harry Styles
- “party 4 u” by Charli xcx
- “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Oasis
- “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani
- “get him back!” by Olivia Rodrigo
From what I recall, this is entirely accurate. Clearly I’ve been listening to a lot of Harry Styles lately in anticipation of his new album. I’ve also jumped on the “Purple Rain” bandwagon, but would like it known that I was a fan before Stranger Things!