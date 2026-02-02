Songs I Have on Repeat According to Spotify

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you took a look at my Spotify data, you would see that my music taste is truly all over the place. Sometimes I like 2000s throwbacks, sometimes I’m in a yacht rock mood, and other times I love jazz. Spotify introduced listening stats at the end of last year, “providing users with a weekly snapshot of their top artists, tracks, and musical milestones directly in the app.” This functions as a weekly Spotify Wrapped, as opposed to a yearly one. I was interested in seeing what my top songs each week have been since the year started, since the feature tracks songs that I’ve listened to most each week.

December 29 – January 4

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes “Take on Me” by a-ha “Heaven is a Place on Earth” by Belinda Carlisle “Africa” by TOTO

January 5 – January 11

“Stir Fry” by Migos “Purple Rain” by Prince “All These Things That I’ve Done” by The Killers “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani

January 12 – 18

“Purple Rain” by Prince “Cinema” by Harry Styles “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners

January 19 – 25

“Aperture” by Harry Styles “party 4 u” by Charli xcx “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Oasis “The Sweet Escape” by Gwen Stefani “get him back!” by Olivia Rodrigo

From what I recall, this is entirely accurate. Clearly I’ve been listening to a lot of Harry Styles lately in anticipation of his new album. I’ve also jumped on the “Purple Rain” bandwagon, but would like it known that I was a fan before Stranger Things!