This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday, February 22, my friends and I were thrilled to learn that classes at College of the Holy Cross were cancelled for Monday, February 23, marking the second snow day of February and another one falling on a Monday. I felt a huge sense of relief because Mondays are always hectic with two classes, a lab, and a club meeting. I spent the day taking it slow: like a true (now) New Englander, I enjoyed a cold drink from Dunkin’ despite the chilly weather, finished the homework that I had postponed for days, and made the trip down to dinner at Kimball before the winds and snow arrived.

After dinner, my friends and I decided to leave our dorms and head to the Ciampi Wellness Center to watch a movie and relax with snacks. We first discovered this space during our freshman year and were impressed by all that it has to offer– massage chairs, comfortable couches, various seating areas, a room with a whiteboard for studying, and a lounge with a large TV. Although we visited less often this year, we returned to this little hidden gem to enjoy a group movie night.

After scrolling through streaming options on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and other platforms, we finally chose Crazy, Stupid, Love. The film follows Cal Weaver as he navigates life after his wife asks for a divorce. With guidance from the confident Jacob Palmer, he learns how to meet new people and rebuild his confidence in ways he never imagined. The movie balanced comedy, romance, hope, and optimism. We were completely engaged and eager to see how the story unfolded.

It was the perfect opportunity to unwind. It reminded me of past snow days at home when I was younger: days filled with relaxation and fun activities with friends. After the movie ended, we stayed up chatting and enjoying each other’s company before eventually heading back to our dorms as the snow continued to fall. Despite the weather, it was a wonderful night and a great way to pass time during the storm.