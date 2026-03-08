Snow Day Spent at Home

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I heard the news of cancelled classes on Monday due to the impending snow storm, I made the hasty decision to pack a small bag and hit the road Sunday afternoon. With my family living in Maine now, home is just a short two hour drive from school, making it an easy weekend destination. The drive home was fairly uneventful, as the weather was still mild and the traffic was not bad at all. Once I arrived at home, I greeted my dogs, cats, and three younger siblings, excited to spend some time with them after five weeks away. My mom was busy in the kitchen prepping dinner, a truly joyous sight after weeks of Kimball meals. After making my rounds and putting my bags up in my room, I snuggled up on the couch next to my six year old brother and watched his current favorite movie, “Lilo and Stitch.” As the fireplace blazed, the movie played, and the aromas from the kitchen wafted over, I felt such comfort and joy in the simplicity of home. After indulging in a delicious home cooked meal and catching up with my parents and siblings, I got to snuggle up in my big bed and get ready for the blizzard.

The next morning I awoke to spiraling winds and freezing conditions, making me all the more grateful for my cozy home. I spent my day cozying up by the family room fireplace, getting some school work done and spending time with my siblings. The feeling resembled that of childhood snowdays, as I felt the giddiness of my younger siblings due to their lack of schooling for the day. This quick 48 hour trip from school was so worth it, as I got to experience the simple joys of snow days once again with the people I love most!