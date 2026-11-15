This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The other day I got a notification from Snapchat. This is not unusual, but the subject of the notification was. The notification read “Clavicular added to their story”. I don’t follow Clavicular. I don’t interact with anything about Clavicular. I don’t like Clavicular. I assume the reason that Snapchat sent me this notification was to try to get me to interact with the app more. I don’t use it much, so I often get notifications telling me that people I’ve never heard of have added to their public story or that a new video was posted that might interest me.

Why is this such a problem? Clavicular is awaiting trial for rape. Braden Peters (Clavicular) was charged with rape, procuring liquor for someone under 21, and drugging someone for sexual intercourse on September 8th, in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. The accuser, who has identified herself as Alorah Ziva, alleges that in May of 2025, when she was 17, Peters invited her to his Cape Cod home, got her drunk during a livestream, and then raped her when she was asleep. Peters has plead not guilty on October 10th, and is currently out on bail

I don’t think it’s such a crazy idea that someone who is awaiting trial for raping a girl shouldn’t be promoted online, especially not when the girl that was raped was 17 and a majority of Snapchat’s users are teen girls. Given his online fame, I think it’s dangerous that he has such easy access to teenagers, especially since Snapchat is a communication app, and it’s very easy to message people on it.

I know in the U.S. it’s innocent until proven guilty, so Snapchat might use that as an excuse if they were pressured to address why Clavicular still can post on a public account. However, Clavicular’s whole brand is about “looksmaxxing” or looking as good as one can, no matter the consequences. Clavicular has admitted to smashing bones in his face, taking meth to suppress appetite, and self-administering testosterone. He also runs a “camp” where people pay him to criticize their looks and help them look “better”. This is also live-streamed to his millions of followers.

Given Clavicular’s dangerous rhetoric and beliefs, I don’t think he should be allowed to keep his access to his public Snapchat account. Given the high number of teenage girls taken advantage of on Snapchat, as well as how harmful social media is proven to be towards teenage girls’ body images, I don’t think anything good can come from his Snapchat account.

What’s even crazier to me is that Snapchat is actively promoting and pushing his account. I understand if they can’t actually take away his account, but there is no reason for Snapchat to be pushing the account of a man awaiting trial for rape.

Snapchat needs to do better, and stop giving people who take advantage of teenage girls a platform.