Skin Care: What to Do and Ingredients to Look For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Everyone has a skincare routine, whether that be just washing your face or having an elaborate multi-digit step process. So what should you actually be doing? Don’t forget though that everyone is different, so different products or amounts work differently for everyone.

The main steps to a beneficial skin care routine are to cleanse, moisturize, and protect from sun. Cleaning removes dirt, excess oil, and makeup in order to prepare for moisturizer. Moisturizing strengthens the skins by hydrating and protecting it, while also helping the skin repair any cuts or irritations. Lastly, and potentially most importantly, is sun protection. Sunscreen blocks UV rays, specifically harmful A and B rays that damage the skin. UV exposure can lead to rapid and premature aging, dark spots, and even cancer. SPF30 is the recommended sunscreen to properly block harmful rays.

When choosing products, it’s important to know what to look for. If you want a product to help with oily skin or acne, dermatologists recommend retinoids which helps with skin turnover or benzoyl peroxide which helps kill bacteria. For dry skin, both petrolatum (aka petroleum jelly) and ceramides are recommended to help form a barrier to hold moisture. For wrinkles, sunscreen is the most recommended product, as well as vitamin C being recommended as an antioxidant.

Overall, skincare is very important, but tricky to find what works. It’s important to use clean, safe products, so do research before testing, and remember that what works for other people may be different for you. Another pro-tip: usually, less is more!

Sources:

https://www.nm.org/healthbeat/healthy-tips/Top-Skin-Care-Ingredients-Recommended-by-Dermatologists

https://nafcclinics.org/examining-the-importance-of-skincare-what-to-know/