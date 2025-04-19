Simply Sunscreen, The Most Important Step In Your Skincare Routine

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I am sure everyone is used to their parents calling after them to put sunscreen on before going to the beach or spending time out in the sun. It can be easy to remember when laying out at the beach for the day, but sunscreen is also just as important in the spring, as the sun can be deceivingly strong even on cloudy days. Important for everyday use and not just the occasional beach day, sunscreen can prevent not only burns but also discoloration and hyperpigmentation, along with protecting your skin from cancer. Using sunscreen doesn’t have to be a chore either. Lots of skincare brands have come out with lightweight mineral and chemical sunscreens in recent years that leave your skin looking smooth and not greasy or white. Coming from someone who can’t tan and has spent years trying to find the perfect nonwhite cast or pilling sunscreen, there are definitely options out there that will protect your skin without the classic look of cakey sunscreen. Another bonus is that a lot of popular options are now sold at Sephora or Ulta meaning you can earn points toward your VIB or Rouge status! Some popular everyday products include:

La Roche-Posay Anthelios (both mineral and chemical options available)

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen and Glow Screen (chemical sunscreens)

Ultra Violette Supreme Screen and Future Fluid (both chemical and mineral options)

Elta MD UV Clear and Daily (mineral)