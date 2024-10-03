Should you purchase Youth to The People products?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who has struggled with skin problems their whole life, the hunt to find something effective and good for you was daunting. Day after day I would wake up hoping to see progression with new products I was trying but nothing ever really seemed to work. As someone who tends to keep up with the trends I tried all the skin care brands that influencers and my peers raved about: The Ordinary, Neutrogena, Cerave, Cetaphil, Proactive, and more. Time and time again I was disappointed with the outcome. One day I went into Sephora and asked an employee about what she thought their best skin care products were.

She pondered for a minute and then brought me over to the Youth to The People shelves.

She recommended her favorites and then left me to decide which ones I wanted to try. I decided to buy their cleanser and moisturizer duo. From that day on I could not have more good things to say about these products. Youth to The People is an all natural skin care line creating products with superfood ingredients that help to improve the overall health of your skin. Of the items I have used, their kale and green tea spinach vitamin cleanser is one of my favorites. It gently removes makeup and built up oil and dirt without harshly stipping your skin. Additionally, their superfood air whip moisturizer perfectly hydrates the skin, restoring it with vitamins and nutrients needed for a smooth and healthy look. After trying these products I noted results in just two weeks. My skin was smoother, brighter and more even in pigmentation. Youth to the People offers a variety of options to best fit you and your skin care journey. I love these products and suggest them to anyone who is looking for something new!