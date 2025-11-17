Sharing my 80’s Stranger Things-Inspired Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Stranger Things. You love Stranger Things. Everyone loves Stranger Things (I’m assuming). With the epic series coming to an end later this fall, I have decided to commemorate Stranger Things by sharing 25 songs on my 80’s playlist that has major Stranger Things influences and songs that shaped the moments of the show:

Season 1:

“Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash—This song was playing in the bedroom when Jonathan was trying to calm Will and telling him to listen to the beat of the song

Season 2:

“Girls on Film” by Duran Duran—Who could forget that iconic Halloween party? Nancy and Steve were still a couple, the party was dressed as Ghostbusters, and Billy was crowned the new king of Hawkins after that keg stand “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper—This song soundtracked one of the most tender moment of the show when Nancy dances with Dustin at the Snow Ball not wanting him to feel left out

Season 3:

“Material Girl” by Madonna—Who doesn’t love a good montage? And this was such a fun moment; every time I hear this, I think of 2019’s Stranger Things summer. “The Never-Ending Story” by Limahl, covered by Gaten Mattarazo & Gabriella Pizzolo—This song made the season 3 finale so memorable. This specific rendition is just so nostalgic and was a song from the 80’s hit Never Ending Story, so we can allow this specific cover even though it was recorded in the 21st century. This song made the season 3 finale so memorable.

Season 4:

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” by Journey & Steve Perry— This powerful song was in the first season 4 trailer and in ep. 8 of season 4. I don’t know what else to say; this was just a perfect song choice for this season. “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive—The infamous roller rink scene where the rollerskate incident went down. Call me crazy but Angela had that coming, albeit it was very extreme “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush— If you know the moment where this song is featured, it’s just so haunting. This is a beautifully tragic (catchy) song. It’s easy to understand why this episode got an Emmy nomination.

Some of my favorite songs of the 80’s that remind me of the ambience of Stranger Things: