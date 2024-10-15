This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Many kids in Gen Alpha are not as interested in toys as kids in Gen Z once were. Growing up I loved playing with American Girl Dolls and Barbies and my brother, Alex, loved playing with toy cars and trucks. However, my youngest brother, Evan, is a part of Gen Alpha. His interests are completely different and influenced by social media and electronics.

The term “Sephora kids” is used to describe younger kids who shop in Sephora and enjoy expensive brands, such as Drunk Elephant. I did not go to Sephora until I was around fourteen. My brother Evan recently turned ten years old and is obsessed with skincare products. All he wanted for his birthday was a new Sol de Janeiro lotion and products from Glow Recipe. He fits the stereotype of a “Sephora kid”. He watches videos on YouTube about skincare which is what sparked his obsession. I find it crazy that he owns more products than I do.

Although I find my brother’s skincare obsession to be pretty weird, I think that it can be a positive thing. All the kids who want to use different products and serums for their skin can be great to promote hygiene. Using lotions and soaps teaches them how to take care of their bodies. They will be able to know how to take care of their skin once they hit puberty and more pimples and acne become present.