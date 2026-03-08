Senioritis and Social Demands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the course of the first six weeks of my final semester of undergraduate college ever, I have found myself constantly fighting an internal battle. On the one hand, I love my classes: I am taking two truly interesting, intellectually stimulating English courses about novels and topics I am extremely interested in. My third class is technically in the Italian department but is about Dante’s Inferno, so still a third literature course! In all of my classes, I am enjoying all of the content, all of the assignments, all of the professors, and all of the discussions.

I have always loved and still do love what I study at Holy Cross–my English major and Architectural Studies minor are my pride and joy. But this semester, I seem to not be able to quiet the little voice in the back of my head–the voice that’s telling me: “it’s your last semester of college, who cares about your grades, go spend time with your friends.”

While my major and my minor are my pride and joy, my best friends from Holy Cross are the loves of my life. Very few of us know exactly where we’re going to end up after we graduate, but I know we definitely won’t all be in the same area.

Whenever I try to force myself to do my homework and get ahead and I hear them hanging out in the common room, or one of them asks me to get lunch, I can’t help but imagine our future separation. The reality I’m going to be living in very soon is one where I won’t have the opportunity to spend simple, quality time with them.

That being said, I am still investing time in my courses and getting good grades–which is partially why I’m allowing myself to slack off every now and then. And honestly, it’s been worth it so far this semester. I plan to continue letting my senioritis drive my decisions for my last three months of college, so I can continue making priceless memories with my friends. You can’t put a grade on friendship!