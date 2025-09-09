Senior Year Plans

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year, I will be a Senior at Holy Cross– which is completely unfathomable to me, but that’s beside the point.

My friends are very dedicated planners. Therefore, all semester while being spread across Europe in Dublin, Galway, Rome, and Belfast, our way of coping with missing each other has been to plan fun activities for us to do upon our arrival to campus in the Fall. One reason I’m writing this is so that we remember all of them, but another reason is because I really love them all and I’m hoping maybe someone will take inspiration. Here are just a few of our ideas:

Making memory boxes

On the first night of Senior year, my friends are planning to have a wine night and decorate boxes Holy Cross themed. We are going to fill it with papers and trinkets we acquire throughout the year, then open and look through them together sometime in May before graduation.

Lots and lots of dinners

My friends and I all LOVE to cook, and having never had a kitchen before we are very excited to use all of ours up as much as we can. We are planning themed outdoor picnics and hopefully barbecues during the warmer months, and we are going to set one night a week that we all cook and eat dinner together the entire year.

Day trips

Now that we will all have cars and hopefully more free time, we are anticipating taking more day trips around New England. We have always done the occasional Boston trip but we would like to do more. We want to go to Newport Rhode Island for a day of some beach and shopping, and I personally really want to go to Salem and Concord to see the Massachusetts small-towns. One thing we have been consistent in is going to the Little Women Hill in Groton every year, so we’ll definitely return there too.

Obviously, in addition to all of these, we’ll be embracing the classic Worcester and Holy Cross festivities– tailgates, darties, going to Nashville, WooSox games, Green Hill Park, Cool Beans and Malduka’s Ice Cream, and Mezcal margaritas. See you on the Hill!