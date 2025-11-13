Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Romanticize a Night In

Berit Rose Student Contributor, College of the Holy Cross
I am currently 78 days into my freshman year of college, which is shocking because the days feel short and the weeks feel shorter. Without fail, I make it out every weekend, and even some Thursdays. With that being said, the idea of trekking in the cold to be in the basement of an off-campus athlete house, specifically when the wind makes it feel like 35 degrees, is starting to become a little redundant. I proposed the idea to my friends that we stay in one night this week. To my surprise, it didn’t take much convincing. As much as I love getting ready and dressing up, I have been needing this. If you feel like you may be craving a cozy and chill night, here is some inspiration from my friend group to yours. 

Even if I’m not going to a party, I still want my weekends to be social after I have been working hard all week. My friends and I decided to have a movie night. Instead of applying make-up, we’ll be applying face masks. Instead of putting on a body suit, we’ll be putting on pajamas. And instead of watching a grown man sing the words to No Diggity in a random basement, we’ll be watching Anna Kendrick sing the words to No Diggity in “Pitch Perfect” being played on a projector. I am especially looking forward to the burrito bowl from Chipotle that I’m going to DoorDash. If you are scared you’ll fall victim to FOMO, that is a valid concern. If you can get at least one other person to join you, that can make it much easier. If not, channel your FOMO into JOMO, and embrace having a night to yourself. You deserve peace.

If you need a break, take one. I promise, that stuffy basement will still be there next weekend waiting for you, and if you give yourself the time to recharge, you will be back and better than ever.

