Romantic Comedies to Binge This Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic who can never say no to a good rom-com or someone who gravitates toward a more serious genre, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to give into the cheesiness of a predictable love story. There are so many amazing classics to choose from, and sometimes it can be overwhelming to choose. To help you out, here’s a list of my personal favorites:

Valentine’s Day (2010)

This star-studded classic weaves together multiple storylines in fun and somewhat unpredictable ways. Some moments stay true to the loveable tackiness of the genre, but other moments are surprisingly heartfelt and show that love is more than just romance. Starring Julia Roberts, Anne Hathway, and even Taylor Swift, this movie is 2 hours and 5 minutes of pure joy.

Love, Rosie (2014)

Lily Collins and Sam Claflin show the beauty of the friends-to-lovers trope across many stages of life. It features frustrating moments of miscommunication, self-sabotage, and a perfect slowburn. If you’re looking to cry (happy and sad tears), this will be the perfect fit.

Notting Hill (1999)

Set in London, this movie follows a simple travel bookshop owner’s love story with an American movie star. This classic features Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts who deliver heartfelt declarations of love. A bonus is the hilarious character of Hugh Grant’s roommate.

Watch these movies, or any rom-com you love, with friends, family, a significant other, or by yourself to guarantee romance this Valentine’s Day!