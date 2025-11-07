Ring In Halloween With These Classic Must-Watches

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween (1978)

This very well may be my favorite movie to watch around this time of year. Unlike most horror/crime films, the audience is aware of the backstory and identity of Michael Myers, the antagonist, adding an extra layer of suspense as not only the nature of the threat, but Michael’s intentions, are made clear from the beginning of the film.

A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

The first of many installments, there’s no doubt that Freddy Krueger is one of the most menacing threats in the horror genre as he targets vulnerable teenagers in their dreams, and his violent actions manifest into the realities of his victims.

Psycho (1960)

I watched this film for the first time last year, and I have to admit that going into it, my expectations were low in terms of the level of horror that would be brought to the screen, as this is an old movie. I’m glad to say I was proven wrong; psychological thrillers are arguably more suspenseful than slasher films, for example, so I definitely recommend this Hitchcock project!

The Shining (1980)

Surely you’ve seen pairs dress up as the ever-popular Grady Twins for Halloween, so if you have yet to see this movie, you’re missing out! Just remember, if you’re ever assigned to Room #237 in a hotel, I’d attempt to move elsewhere…

Carrie (1976)

Telekinetic powers can certainly wreak havoc, as we see in this adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name. If it wasn’t already implied to refrain from picking on quiet outcasts, this movie should make that message abundantly clear!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

A slasher film in every regard, this film definitely brings the gore to the screen. With this being said, this is a harder watch, as gruesome is the perfect word to describe the actions implemented by Leatherface on his victims.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

If you’re looking for a more lighthearted pick, this Disney film follows the dynamic between a trio of witches from centuries ago and a group of juveniles (after the witches are conjured by them) in modern-day Salem, MA!