Reflecting On My Dance Ensemble Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After four years of being a member of the Holy Cross Dance Ensemble, I performed in my final showcase on Friday, April 10th. The first word that comes to mind when I’m asked to describe the experience of performing in Friday’s show is bittersweet. As I’m writing this article, the fact that my dance career has come to a close hasn’t sunk in yet; I catch myself thinking that I still have upcoming practices, since they have been an integral part of my routine since the fall of my freshman year.

I have participated in two styles of Dance Ensemble: Hip Hop and Musical Theater. When I first became aware of Holy Cross Dance Ensemble back in 2022, I knew I wanted to audition for Hip Hop. I grew up participating in the style, taking lessons at a studio, and becoming fond of the energetic and unrestricted way of movement over the years. I tried out for Hip Hop as a wide-eyed freshman during my very first Dance Ensemble tryouts, and I made it! I was so excited to be a part of this group of dancers, and Monday night Hip Hop practice quickly became an unwavering highlight of my week.

When my sophomore year rolled around, a new style of dance was introduced to Dance Ensemble: Musical Theater. A fellow sophomore member of Hip Hop added the style to Dance Ensemble’s offerings after consulting with the Co-Chairs of the club, and I decided to give it a try. Since Musical Theater requires some acting and dramatic movement, I will say it was out of my comfort zone at the time. However, supporting my classmate took precedence over any hesitation. I also wanted to participate in more dance, especially considering my positive experience thus far with Hip Hop. When annual tryouts approached, I auditioned for Musical Theater, which marked the start of my three-year journey with this style. Musical Theater ended up being an incredibly fun way to try something new, which is what college is all about.

Now that graduation is fast-approaching, my time with Dance Ensemble has come to an end. Dance Ensemble has undoubtedly been one of the best aspects of my college career, and I will always look back on my years as a member of this club with profound admiration. In addition to granting me the opportunity to meet and perform alongside such passionate and talented people, Dance Ensemble has only strengthened my love for dance, which I will always be grateful for.

Thank you Holy Cross Dance Ensemble!