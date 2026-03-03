Record Snow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just when we began to believe that winter was concluding, this weekend delivered a record amount of snow. With warmer temperatures and bluer skies, hopes were high that spring was arriving very soon. Instead of this continuing, communities across the northeast, including Worcester, woke up to many inches of snow covering the ground. The snowstorm became severe very rapidly. Meteorologists described it as a “bomb cyclone”, a type of storm that intensifies in a short period of time.

With all of this snow on the ground, students and faculty members could not arrive safely to class, so we had our second snow day of the semester. For many students, this brought excitement and joy as we could sleep in and take a break; other students not so much, as Zoom classes were scheduled.

This snow day was very relaxing for students, regardless of what classes they had. Nobody was forced to leave the dorms, and the campus was quiet. It served as a reset day for many, as students could catch up on missing work, make up for lost sleep, and overall just relax with friends.