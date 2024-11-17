Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Procrastination – Why We Do It And How To Beat It 

Sisi Drohan
As we all know, procrastination is an inevitable challenge that we face daily. Procrastination happens when our brain prefers enjoyable activities over challenging tasks, causing us to delay what needs to be done. Here are some reasons we might procrastinate on daily tasks, so we can recognize when we are doing them: 

Fear of Failure

Sometimes, when trying to study for an exam or complete homework for a subject that is challenging, we can have a fear of failing the task. This makes us turn to avoidance and delay our tasks. 

Overwhelmed

We tend to focus on the difficulty of getting started with a task, rather than breaking it down into manageable parts. When a task seems too complex for us to make sense of at that moment, we often turn towards avoidance. 

Low Energy 

Being physically or mentally tired (or both), can account for a lack of motivation. If you start a task and you are already exhausted, you likely won’t get a lot done. 

How Do We Avoid Procrastination? 

Although having the self-discipline to avoid procrastination can be extremely challenging, it’s important to remind ourselves of simple ways we can beat it:

  1. Instead of focusing on the entire task as a whole, break it down into manageable portions.
  2. Use the Pomodoro Technique: Work for 25 minutes, take a 5-minute break, then repeat. This can help maintain focus and motivation, (I use this one a lot!) 
  3. Reduce Distractions: Phones can be a big distraction. Using Do Not Disturb or turning them off can help a lot. Working in a focused space, like a library, can also reduce distractions.

Procrastination is a common daily challenge, but by building good habits and strategies, we can develop better self-control and focus, which will benefit us over time. 

