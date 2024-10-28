Press-On Nails- How to Save Money In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Since I am studying abroad next semester, I’ve been trying to save as much money as I can. It’s super difficult to try and save in college when everybody wants to go out for food, drinks, and shopping, but one way I’ve been able to save is through press-on nails. It costs a lot to go out every couple of weeks and pay for both the Uber and the service of getting your nails done, but I love how put-together a manicure makes me feel. Recently, I’ve discovered how amazing press-on nails are. Brands from OPI to Essie to Glamnetic have amazing options for press-on and glue-on nails that make me look like I just walked out of the salon. I was honestly scared of these drugstore nails looking tacky, but after using them for over a month, I can confirm that nobody, even myself, can tell the difference. I am able to put on different colors and styles without worrying about them chipping and easily glue them back on if they happen to fall off. I am so incredibly happy to have learned this hack to save money. Now, I have been able to put this money toward food, going out, Halloween costumes, and saving to travel abroad. In the past, I would have seen this as a major sacrifice, but now I can see how useful these savings can be, and after all, it’s almost impossible to tell the difference. I’m able to easily transition from my deep red for fall to my neutral pink that matches all of my Halloween costumes! I highly recommend looking into trying both press-on and glue-on nails this school year!