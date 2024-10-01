Politics and Peace: Mastering the Art of Respectful Conversations in College 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As the upcoming election looms over the heads of people throughout the country, college students are put in a unique position. We’ve all heard the phrase “don’t talk politics”, however, I think that our generation is willing to push those boundaries and have these conversations that have been taboo in the past. It is a difficult task to find the balance between standing strong in your opinion and staying respectful of others and theirs. Here are three things to know when trying to stay civil this election season.

Know What You’re Talking About

It is important to educate yourself on any topic that you decide to speak on. If you think you have your opinion on a policy of Vice President Harris, or a past quote of Senator JD Vance; make sure that your information is correct. Do some research, double-check your facts, and make sure you are getting information from a reputable source (and no, your tiktok fyp is not always that source).

Know When it’s Time to Tap Out

Being on a college campus we are exposed to people that come from all kinds of backgrounds. This will naturally make our campuses a place with a wide variety of thoughts and opinions, which can be a wonderful thing. However, things like politics can be mentally draining and we need to be sure that we are prioritizing our own mental health. If you want to end the conversation you can try going for a subtle switch to something lighter. If the person you are talking to isn’t getting the hint, feel free to say something more direct like “This was a great conversation but it feels like it’s getting a little heavy. But can we talk about how long that reading was for class?”.

Know Why You Are Having These Conversations

At times you might find yourself wondering “why do I even bother” (ex: after having a 25-minute argument with your uncle at the Thanksgiving dinner table). We need to remind ourselves that as difficult as these conversations can be, they are important. We have the privilege of the right to vote in our country, and we should ensure that we are doing so while making the most educated choice possible.

So for the rest of election season, make sure to keep these things in mind. We are all doing our best to navigate the difficult thing that is American politics. Stay educated, stay respectful, and make sure to vote this November!