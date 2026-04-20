This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you walk down any feminine personal care aisle in a store, you may notice small, slightly different packaging, a floral scent, or a soft color palette, but these subtle differences often come with a higher price tag. This phenomenon is commonly referred to as “Pink Tax”, described as the tendency for products marketed towards women to cost more than the nearly identical product that is marketed towards men. Despite the name, the Pink Tax is not an extra charge imposed by the government, but rather it reflects a widespread pricing strategy embedded in everyday consumer experiences, which has since become normal.

The Pink Tax appears across a wide variety of products, from personal care items to clothing, and even hair cut services. In many cases, the noticeable differences occur in the branding of the product. After further research, Gillette’s shaving cream manufacturer produces two types of products, “Gillette” marketed towards men, and “Gillette Venus” marketed towards women. At CVS pharmacy, the basic model of “Gillette” marketed towards men costs $2.19, whereas the cheapest “Gillette Venus” costs $4.99.

The issue becomes even more significant when considering broader economic inequalities, as “women earned an average of 85%” of what a man earns in the past years (Pew Research Center), while simultaneously being charged more for essential goods, therefore highlighting a deeper structural imbalance, where everyday product consumption reinforces existing financial disparities.

Raising awareness regarding the Pink Tax is essential to addressing the issue. As consumers become more informed, they can make intentional purchasing decisions by comparing the prices of goods across genders. Ultimately, the Pink Tax serves as a reminder that inequality can exist even in the most simple aspects of daily life.