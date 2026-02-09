Personal Reflection from the Non Profit Career Conference

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Sunday, January 11, 2026, I returned to Worcester a week early, feeling eager and optimistic as I prepared to participate in my first Nonprofit Career Conference. Hosted by the Donelan Office and the Center for Career Development, the week-long event brought together Holy Cross alumni, faculty, and staff working in nonprofit and public service roles at the local, national, and international levels. Students from all majors, career communities, and class years were in attendance. As an active participant, I had the opportunity to network with leaders engaged in nonprofit and self-advocacy work, collaborate on a case study with a community partner addressing a real-world challenge, and reflect on my own skills and aspirations as I explored potential career paths.

To provide context, the greater Worcester area is home to more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations staffed by dedicated individuals committed to advancing social change and social justice. Through my experience as a Community-Based Learning Intern and my exposure to the work of organizations such as the Worcester Public Schools Transition Program, Abby’s House, and Girls Inc., I have witnessed a strong network of community engagement and a shared commitment to the common good among Worcester residents. At the same time, the sheer high number of nonprofits prompts reflection on deeper systemic issues, including persistent injustice, limited awareness of structural barriers, and inadequate funding for essential social services within our surrounding community.

Reflecting on these experiences during the conference allowed me to gain new insights and perspectives, and I am excited to share some of my top moments and key takeaways from the event:

Clifton Strength Assignment:

On Monday, January 12, our group met with Kim McCullen, Associate Director for Workforce Development in Human Resources and a certified CliftonStrengths coach. She facilitated a workshop focused on identifying personal strengths and talents that make each individual unique, offering insight into how these strengths can inform one’s approach to work, career development, and other areas of life. As part of the workshop, students completed the CliftonStrengths Assessment, an online questionnaire consisting of a series of timed questions that required participants to choose the statement that best described them. The results of this workshop allowed individuals to identify the skills they harness and reflect on the positive attributes they bring to society. I found this workshop to be extremely valuable, as it allowed me to build connections between my existing self-knowledge while deepening my understanding of my behaviors and the reasons behind them. During the week, it was interesting to work with other individuals that fell into different categories through the assessment and offered other skills than those that I possess. It made me realize our different perspectives as well as the way in which we conduct ourselves.

A Visit to Buen Samaritano:

During the middle of the week, our group visited El Buen Samaritano in Worcester. Founded in 1991, El Buen Samaritano is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization that operates as a food pantry while also providing additional support services such as clothing assistance, job support, health resources, and community building. Individuals can participate in volunteer opportunities, including food distribution, assistance with resource applications, sorting clothing donations, or helping at community drives. The organization also accepts monetary donations, food items, clothing, and household goods.

Executive Director Mari Gonzalez spoke with our group about her unexpected career path, which led her to take over her parents’ organization. She emphasized that El Buen Samaritano serves everyone regardless of background, culture, ability, or status. Mari prioritizes understanding the needs of her community, fostering meaningful connections, and encouraging open conversation. Alongside her team, she partners with local organizations to secure funding and donations to support their mission.

Completing a Case Study:

A major component of the conference involved team collaboration with local nonprofits to develop recommendations for real workplace challenges. My team partnered with the New England Library Association (NELA), an organization dedicated to supporting library professionals and strengthening library services across the six New England states. NELA builds a strong network of librarians, staff, students, and advocates through conferences, scholarships, leadership development, and partnerships. Its flagship event is the annual October conference, which draws approximately 400–500 attendees and provides training, networking, and professional advancement opportunities through presentations, guest speakers, and workshops.

Despite being NELA’s primary revenue source, the annual conference faces several challenges. High registration costs limit access for students, early and mid career librarians, and those in underfunded systems, while rising expenses for venues, travel, and technology strain the planning committee. To improve accessibility and financial sustainability, we proposed several recommendations. Adjusting NELA’s existing tiered pricing could better support students and early- and mid-career professionals. Introducing a virtual attendance option, including keynotes, select panels, and conference materials, could potentially expand access and reach. Additionally, consolidating the conference into a two-day format could reduce costs, clarify the program’s value, and increase participation and engagement. Finally, to address declining enrollment, NELA should strengthen its marketing efforts by recruiting marketing interns to create engaging social media content that promotes NELA’s mission, events, and conference offerings. Working on this case study allowed me to challenge myself by offering an outside perspective for this small nonprofit, which has limited time and staff to develop a new program for their conference. I enjoyed working with a team to share knowledge, prepare for a presentation, and create an enticing and realistic proposal.

Meeting Frank Kartheiser:

To wrap up the week, Frank Kartheiser, the founder of the Mustard Seed Catholic Worker Community, visited to lead a session titled “Agitators, Innovators, Orchestrators,”. During this session, Frank revealed the different roles one can play in a movement for social change. An agitator is best described as someone who brings the grievances of specific groups to the forefront of public awareness, whereas an innovator creates an actionable solution to address these grievances. Then, an orchestrator coordinates action across groups. Any pathway to social change requires all three and individuals may withhold qualities of each.

Through his work at the Mustard Seed, Frank envisioned the space as one centered on sharing and community. He quickly recognized the urgent need for food access and social services in Worcester. He emphasized that charity cannot exist without a commitment to justice, stating that “having a soup kitchen in the wealthiest country is an embarrassment.” While nonprofits and charities play a vital role in meeting immediate community needs, Frank stressed that lasting change requires raising awareness about the lives of those on the margins of society and advocating for policy reform. These efforts could ultimately reduce or eliminate the need for such organizations.

I was inspired by Frank’s story and non-linear path into the nonprofit sector, and was equally motivated by his belief that “individuals and organizations must inspire and guide collective action toward change using the sources of power at their disposal.”

Overall, I am deeply grateful to Holy Cross for the opportunity to attend this conference. It highlighted the value of engaging directly with the Worcester community and exploring the organizations and initiatives that are driving positive change in the city.